Madhya Pradesh Dy CMs hold talks on govt's new health investment policy

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda on Wednesday held discussion on the new health investment promotion policy approved by the state Cabinet ahead of the upcoming Global Investment Summit (GIS).

According to officials, the preparations for the first ever Global Investors Summit in the state capital, Bhopal, are underway in full swing.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has kept the Industry Policy and Investment Promotion portfolio with him, is supervising the preparations.

The two-day GIS will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on the second day of the summit on February 25.

Meanwhile, during the meeting on Wednesday, discussions focussed on strengthening the health infrastructure through investments from both government and private sectors to provide better services to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

Both the senior BJP leaders also reviewed preparation of 'pay-protection' policy to be introduced in medical institutions to ensure the safety of doctors and other medical staff in both government-run and private hospitals.

Notably, Jagdish Devda is heading the state's finance department, while Rajendra Shukla is holding the portfolio of family and health welfare in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Officials have been directed to give final shape for the pay-protection policy to present it before the cabinet for approval as soon as possible. The policy will help attract people associated with the medical field, and it will also ensure better health services," Rajendra Shukla said.

According to a source, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce 'pay-protection' policy in medical field to ensures that healthcare professionals, especially those transitioning between roles or organisations, do not experience a pay cut, maintaining their financial security.

The primary goal is to prevent healthcare workers from facing a reduction in their salary or benefits when moving to a new position, even if the new role has a lower pay structure or different benefits.

By ensuring financial stability, pay protection systems help retain valuable healthcare professionals and encourage them to take on new challenges or opportunities within the medical field.

