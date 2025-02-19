MahaOpen ATP Challenger: Indians make progress in doubles, while Vacherot, Svrcina enter last eight

Pune, Feb 19 (IANS) Indian pairs progressed to the doubles quarterfinals, while eighth seeded Alexis Galrneau of Canada, unseeded players Valentin Vacherot of Monaco and Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina progressed to the singles quarterfinals at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium.

In the doubles, top seeded Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth came back from 3-5 down to get past the Danish pair of August Holmgren and Elmer Moller 6-3, 7-6 (7) to enter the quarterfinals. They will take on another Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who registered a 6-0, 6-4 win over the Belgian duo of Michael Geerts and Britian's Billy Harris 6-0, 6-4.

Finalist of the last week in Delhi, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Zimbabwe’s Courtney John Lock combined well to get past Canadians Alexis Galarneau and Kelsey Stevenson, winning 6-4,7-6(1) to make the quarterfinals.

In the singles second round eighth seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada stopped Wildcard Michael Geerts of Belgium 6-4, 6-4 , the winner of the last edition of the event Valentin Vacherot of Monaco ended the run of Japanese qualifier Masamichi Imamura 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour to enter the last eight stage .

Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina rallied past Jurij Rodionov of Austria, winning 6-4, 7-5. Meanwhile, qualifier Ilia Simakin of Russia proved too strong for Australia’s James McCabe, prevailing 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals.

However, other Indians in action including wildcards Siddhant Banthia, Parikshit Somani, Karan Singh and Nitin Kumar Sinha fell short. In a upset in the doubles Russians Petr Bar Biryukov and Ilia Simakin upset third seeds Aniruddha Chandrashekar and Taipei's Ray Ho, pulling off a 7-6 (3), 6 (5)-7, 10-4 win.

Results: Main Draw: Second Round:

Valentin Vacherot (MON) bt [Q] Masamichi Imamura (JPN)6-2, 6-3;

[8] Alexis Galarneau (CAN)bt [Q] Michael Geerts (BEL) 6-4, 6-4

Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) bt Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-4, 7-5;

[Q] Ilia Simakin bt James McCabe (AUS)6-2, 6-4;

Doubles: First Round:

[1] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND) /Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) bt August Holmgren/Elmer Moller (DEN) 6-3, 7-6(7);

[2] Blake Bayldon (AUS) / Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) bt [Wc] Siddhant Banthia (IND) / Parikshit Somani (IND)6-2, 6-4;

Enrico Dalla Valle (ITA) / Khumoyun Sultanov (UZB) bt [Wc] Karan Singh / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-2, 6-2;

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) / Courtney John Lock (ZIM) bt Alexis Galarneau / Kelsey Stevenson (CAN) 6-4,7-6(1)

[4] Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) bt Johannes Ingildsen (DEN) / Ivan Liutarevich (Rus) 6-3, 6-4;

Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind) bt Michael Geerts (BEL) / Billy Harris (GBR) 6-0, 6-4.

PetrBar Biryukov /Ilia Simakin (Rus) bt (3) Aniruddha Chandrashekar(Ind)/ Ray Ho (Tpe) 7-6(3), 6(5)-7, 10-4

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.