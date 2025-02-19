Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot slam Rajasthan govt over budget

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot strongly criticised the Rajasthan government’s budget, accusing it of disregarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-election promises.

He claimed that the budget failed to fulfil the commitments made to the people of Rajasthan, proving that PM Modi’s guarantees were nothing more than election rhetoric. Gehlot pointed out that on November 18, 2023, PM Modi had assured farmers in Rajasthan that they would receive Rs 12,000 annually under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

However, the state budget has only allocated Rs 9,000 per farmer. Similarly, on November 19, 2023, PM Modi had promised that petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan would be brought in line with those in Haryana. However, petrol in Haryana remains Rs 10 cheaper per litre than in Rajasthan.

He also criticised the BJP’s failure to uphold its Minimum Support Price (MSP) commitments.

While the party had promised MSP procurement for millets and wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal, the budget fails to mention millet procurement and only provides a Rs 150 bonus on wheat, which was already in place before 2014.

Gehlot highlighted that under the Rajasthan Minimum Guarantee Act, his government had ensured a 15 per cent annual increase in social security pensions.

Meanwhile, Congress National General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also criticised the state budget, calling it unrealistic and against the interests of the poor and common people.

He accused the state government of making fresh announcements without addressing the status of promises made in the previous budget.

Pilot said that, along with new proposals, the government should have also provided clarity on their implementation on the ground.

Pilot pointed out that while the budget announced the implementation of an employment policy and the creation of 1.25 lakh government jobs for the youth, the government is yet to disclose what happened to last year’s promise of providing one lakh government jobs.

He also raised concerns about the non-disbursement of unemployment allowances to educated job seekers.

Regarding infrastructure, he noted that the Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended until 2028, yet large-scale projects worth thousands of crores remain stalled due to pending tenders for over a year.

“Similarly, under the Amrit 2.0 scheme, the government failed to spend even a single rupee from the allocated Rs 5,000 crore for urban drinking water systems last year, only to reintroduce the same announcement in this budget,” Pilot said.

On the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Pilot questioned the government’s financial planning.

“While the government claims to have issued work orders worth Rs 9,500 crore and invited tenders worth Rs 12,000 crore, only Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the budget, with no funds earmarked under the central scheme,” he said.

