LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Chhattisgarh, MP today

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address one public meeting in Surguja district (Chhattisgarh) at 10:45 a.m. and two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh districts -- Sagar at 2:45 p.m. and Betul at 5:15 p.m. followed by a roadshow in Bhopal at 7:15 p.m.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Party President V.D. Sharma will be accompanying the Prime Minister, who will hold a roadshow in Bhopal.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Kerala and Maharashtra followed by the inauguration of a BJP office in Uttar Pradesh.

*Home Minister Shah will address a public meeting in Alappuzha (Kerala) at 11 a.m. followed by another public meeting in Amravati (Maharashtra) at 2:30 p.m. and inauguration of BJP's Central Election Office in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsi Udyan in Mahmoorganj to review the election preparations where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -- will be present.

* BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in Bihar -- in Bhagalpur at 12:30 p.m.,

*J.P. Nadda on his first visit to Bihar on 24th April in the election season of Bihar, Nadda will hold election public meetings in Bhagalpur at 12.30 p.m., Gogri Jamalpur at 2 p.m. and Rajnagar at 3.55 p.m.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will first address a press conference in Kerala at 9:30 a.m.. He will then address three public meetings in Karnataka -- one at Kalaburgi (Afzalpur) at 2:30 p.m. and two in Bidar (Aland) at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a Samajik Nyay Sammelan at Jawahar Bhavan in New Delhi at 10 a.m. followed by addressing two public meetings in Maharashtra - one in Amravati at 12:30 p.m. near Nabil Colony, Betul Road, Paratwada and one in Solapur at 3:30 p.m. at Exhibition Ground, Mariai Chowk.

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address three public meetings in Kerala's Wayanad district -- one in Kamblakkad at 12:40 p.m., one in Wandoor at 2 p.m. and one in Nilambur at 3:30 p.m.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary will hold two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh- one in Amroha at 12:15 p.m. to campaign for NDA candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar and one in Aligarh at 2 p.m. to campaign for NDA candidate Satish Gautam

*Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi will hold a public meeting in Kishanganj (Bihar) at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. followed by another public meeting in Raiganj (West Bengal) at 2:30 p.m.

*Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Congress candidate from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency, Harish Chandra Meena, will participate in the public meeting at 12 p.m. at Raj Midway, Tonk.

*Film actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut will participate in a roadshow in Rajasthan in support of BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary in parliamentary constituencies Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra on April 24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.