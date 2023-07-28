LS adjourned till 12 noon as oppn seeks immediate discussion on no-confidence motion

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Friday was adjourned till 12 noon within two minutes after it assembled for the day, as opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Centre.

As soon as Speaker Om Birla arrived in the House, he began Question Hour proceedings.

The opposition members however, raised the Manipur issue.

Birla sought to know from opposition members whether they wanted to run the House as per rules.

Congress leader in the Lower House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave an instance of May 10, 1978, when the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion and the discussion on it had begun the same day.

He sought immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.

The Speaker however said that he has already assured that time for it (no-confidence motion) will be allotted and therefore the house should be allowed to run as per rules.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stood up at this point and said that the government is ready to face the no-confidence motion, whenever the time is allotted for it.

"We have the required numbers and we are ready to face it," Joshi said.

Birla however adjourned the house till 12 noon.

On Thursday, Chowdhury told IANS: "As per rules, when the no-confidence motion has been accepted, no substantive motion of policy matter should be brought before the house by the government."

