Love triangle behind Raja Raghuvanshi murder, claims Meghalaya Tourism Minister

Shillong, June 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Monday claimed that the recent murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi who came to Meghalaya for honeymoon with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was the result of a love triangle that escalated into a 'contract killing'.

Addressing reporters, Lyngdoh praised the state police for cracking the high-profile case in under a week. “This is clearly a case involving a love triangle,” the minister stated.

“The main accused hired contract killers to carry out this heinous act. We commend the Special Investigation Team for solving the case within seven days.”

Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the crime. Among them, Sonam Raghuvanshi has been identified as the mastermind.

The remaining suspects — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj, and Anand Kurmi — are believed to be contract killers from Indore.

Lyngdoh highlighted the investigation as a testament to the competence of the Meghalaya Police, while also addressing concerns about the state’s image.

“This case demonstrates the efficiency and professionalism of our police force,” he said.

“Meghalaya remains a safe destination, and we are committed to working closely with the tourism sector to strengthen security and preventive measures for visitors.”

The case of a missing honeymooning couple -- Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi -- from Indore quickly turned into a chilling mystery involving the murder of Raja and the disappearance of his wife Sonam.

Late on Sunday night, Sonam arrived at a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh – exhausted, and eventually "surrendered". She borrowed a phone and called her family, breaking down as she spoke. A woman nearby tried to comfort her, but the weight of the past seventeen days was too much.

Moments later, her brother contacted the police, setting off a chain of events that would reveal one of the most shocking murder cases.

Sonam, the newly-wed wife of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, had disappeared after his brutal killing in Shillong since May 24. The couple had left for Assam and Meghalaya on May 20.

Now, she has been found alone, over a thousand kilometers away from the crime scene, raising more questions than answers.

Meghalaya’s Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, made a startling claim -- Sonam had planned her husband’s murder, hiring professional killers to carry it out.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the investigation, turning the case into a tangled web of betrayal and deception. Her father, Devi Singh, refused to subscribe the accusations, insisting that his daughter was innocent. Five suspects had already been detained.

Raj Kushwaha and Vishal Chauhan were caught in Indore, while Akash Rajput was apprehended nearby. Anand Kurmi was tracked down in Basari village in Bina, and Akash Lodhi was detained in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh between Saturday and Sunday.

