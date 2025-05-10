Loud blasts cause panic in J&K's Srinagar, Akhnoor areas

Srinagar/Jammu, May 10 (IANS) Panic gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city and Akhnoor area in Jammu division on Saturday as massive blast-like sounds were heard forcing morning walkers to rush back home while overnight pounding of civilian areas in Poonch and Rajouri districts by Pakistan Army caused major damage.

A Defence Ministry statement said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones."

"The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala."

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces."

"The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary."

"Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

Meanwhile, overnight mortar shelling by Pakistan Army along the Line Of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, as well as other parts of the bordering Jammu region has resulted in significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Reports indicate that Pakistani forces resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling, targeting civilian areas in Poonch and Rajouri, with explosions heard near the LoC.

On Friday, the Police Lines in Poonch came under direct attack, though no casualties were reported on the Indian side in that specific incident.

Civilian homes, schools, and religious sites, including a gurdwara, a mosque, and a Geeta Bhawan, have sustained severe damage.

Over the past few days, at least 16 innocent lives have been lost, including women and children, with 59 others injured across the affected regions, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Mendhar.

The shelling has caused widespread panic, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate to safer areas.

Markets in Poonch have shut down, and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch remain closed.

Authorities have ordered closure of schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir till May 12.

All civilian flights from Srinagar airport have been suspended as the Air Force has taken over the airfield.

Haj flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia have also remained suspended during the last four days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.