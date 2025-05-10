India says highly revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab safe

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) The highly revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan's Punjab province is safe, the Indian government said.

A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) Fact Check on Saturday said the claim is completely fake.

"Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious. Do not forward such videos," it added.

Earlier on Friday, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor in the national capital, said India did not target Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through drone attack, dismissing false claims made by Pakistan.

From the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar to Nankana Sahib, the distance is 104 km.

There are many gurdwaras, including Kartarpur Sahib, Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev and holds great importance for Sikhs and Hindus around the world.

It is there that Guru Nanak used to play with his childhood friends in an open field.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC officials on Friday visited Sikhs who were injured in a Pakistani attack in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and met them in the hospital.

They assured all possible assistance on behalf of the Sikh body.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Sri Darbar Sahib Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed their sympathy after meeting Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said amid the tense situation in the country, the victims were travelling from Poonch to Jammu when their vehicle convoy was attacked.

As a result, one Sikh lost his life while Gurmeet Singh, his son Rajvansh Singh, and other family members sustained serious injuries.

Gurmeet Singh and Rajvansh Singh were admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar, where they are currently receiving medical care.

Secretary Partap Singh said the SGPC considers it a duty to stand with humanity in times of distress and is completely fulfilling its responsibility even under the current circumstances.

He added that under the instructions of SGPC President Dhami, special arrangements for shelter and meals have been made at nearby gurdwaras for people displaced from border areas.

Additionally, sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are also being safely relocated from evacuated village gurdwaras.

He appealed to residents of border areas to contact their nearest historic gurdwaras under the SGPC management, if they require assistance.

