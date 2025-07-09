LoP Gandhi to address key issues concerning farmers, tribals, women during Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, July 9 (IANS) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhakta Charan Das, on Wednesday announced that Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would address key issues concerning farmers, tribal communities facing displacement, women, and youth of the state during his visit to Odisha on July 11.

Speaking during a Press conference here on Wednesday, the PCC President further stated that LoP Gandhi’s visit aims to energise the party workers and reconnect with the people of Odisha.

He added that this visit of LoP Gandhi would mark a significant step in revitalising the Congress party’s state unit ahead of future electoral challenges.

The party also expects that the visit by the senior Congress MP will send a strong message of unity and social justice, setting the tone for upcoming political campaigns in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with ground-level delegations and party leadership will reinforce our commitment to fight for the rights of Odisha’s people,” Bhakta Charan Das said.

As per the schedule, LoP Gandhi will reach Baramunda Ground here on Friday morning to attend the public rally, ‘Sambidhan Bachao Samavesh’.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal will also participate in the public rally of the Congress party.

The PCC President further informed that LoP Gandhi will hold two significant closed-door meetings on Friday during his state visit.

He will hold closed door discussions with a delegation of displaced tribal families affected by recent forcible evictions in various parts of Odisha and also with a farmers' delegation that will raise pressing concerns over procurement delays and other agrarian issues.

After the rally, the LoP is also scheduled to have separate meetings with members of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), PCC office bearers and Congress MLAs in Odisha.

It is pertinent here to mention that this is LoP Gandhi's first visit to Odisha after the 2024 General Elections.

