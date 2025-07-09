16th Agriculture leadership conclave: Argentina reaffirms commitment to agri-cooperation with India

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) At the two-day Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2025, Argentina underlined the importance of its deepening ties with India and emphasised how agriculture remains a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Participating in the inaugural session of the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave in the capital, the Argentinian ambassador to India, H.E. Mariano Caucino, reiterated the deep-rooted importance of agriculture to Argentina’s economy, identity, and international engagement, particularly its strong and growing partnership with India.

Recalling the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Argentina, the Envoy said, “A few days ago, the Prime Minister of India paid an official visit to Buenos Aires, where he met with President Javier Milei. Their shared commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, free markets, entrepreneurship, and investment was reaffirmed during this historic encounter.”

Notably, the two-day 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2025 is currently underway in the capital, aiming to bring all functionaries of the Indian and global agriculture system on one platform to deliberate upon key issues and agenda, and prepare a roadmap for redefining agriculture.

During the visit, both leaders discussed collaborative initiatives across key sectors, including energy, lithium, trade liberalisation, and agriculture.

Ambassador Caucino added that a major outcome was the confirmation of a high-level delegation from India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and ICAR to participate in the Second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Buenos Aires next week. The objective of the JWG is to outline a joint work plan for enhanced agricultural cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, the Argentinian envoy also highlighted the complementarity between both countries

• Argentina is a global leader in conservation practices such as no-till farming, precision agriculture, and animal health.

• India leads in organic farming, bio-input innovation, superfoods, and climate-resilient crop development.

“Together, by combining India’s agricultural heritage and Argentina’s technological expertise, we can promote innovation and food security while supporting sustainable development,” Ambassador Caucino stated.

