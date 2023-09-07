Liquor mafia attacks Excise SI in Bihar

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) Unidentified liquor mafia members travelled in a car, attacked a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Excise Department in Bihar’s Banka district, police said on Thursday, adding that the victim is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The attack on Wednesday night left SI Pappu Paswan with a fracture on his leg.

He is currently being treated at the JLN Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, where his condition is said to be stable.

Paswan and other officials were deployed at the Bhaljor check-post on Bihar-Jharkhand border.

They tried to stop a speeding sedan on Wednesday night but the driver hit Paswan.

The other officials informed district police and the car was eventually intercepted at Gurudhan village under Baunsi police station.

The district police recovered 26 cartons of beer from the car but the accused managed to escape.

The local police are trying to identify the accused involved in the crime.

An FIR under the Liquor Prohibition Act and rash and negligent driving not amounting to death has been registered in Baunsi police station.

