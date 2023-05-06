Lightning kills 2 in J&K's Budgam district

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in J&K's Budgam district on Saturday.

"Two persons, who gave been identified as Taja Begum and Muhammad Sultan Chopan, were killed in the accident. A team of officials has left for Mujpathri immediately after the report of the incident was received," officials said.

