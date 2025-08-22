Runcations Explained: The Global Travel Trend Boosting India’s Tourism

A growing number of fitness-conscious travellers are reimagining their holidays as “runcations”—vacations planned around marathons. The trend is flourishing as runners discover the dual thrill of crossing finish lines while exploring new destinations.

A runcation typically revolves around a running event—be it a marathon, half marathon, or trail run. Globally, cities such as Boston, Berlin, Tokyo, and New York have long attracted international participants to their prestigious races. Now, Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are drawing both domestic and international runners who combine their race calendars with sightseeing.

In India, the movement is gathering pace. The country’s running community has expanded to nearly 2.6 million enthusiasts, fueling the rise of organized events from over 700 in 2018 to more than 1,600 in 2024. By 2022, registered runners had crossed two million, with major events like the Tata Mumbai Marathon (60,000 participants) and the TCS World 10K Bengaluru (40,000 participants) underscoring the scale. Between 2008 and 2018, India also recorded a remarkable 230% growth in marathon participation.

Tourism boards and travel companies are capitalizing on the boom by curating runcation packages that bundle race entries with hotels, city tours, and local experiences. Beyond medals, runners take home memories—and economies benefit from spikes in travel, dining, and accommodation.

Preparing for an overseas or outstation marathon requires foresight. Here’s a list of things to keep in mind before heading for a runcation.

Arrive early to adjust to the climate and time zone.

Stick to familiar food and hydration routines.

Use tried-and-tested gear, especially running shoes.

Don’t experiment with new diets or equipment before race day.

Avoid tiring yourself with heavy sightseeing beforehand.

Don’t underestimate weather differences—train accordingly.

For many, runcations are more than fitness journeys—they’re family experiences. Dr. Kunal, a seasoned marathoner, recalls how he barely found time for his son due to work. By planning marathons during school vacations, he not only bonded with his family but also inspired them. “Runcations gave me quality time with my son and even turned my wife into a runner,” he said with pride. “Now, my 14-year-old is training for his first 5K.”

What began as a niche pursuit is now a lifestyle statement—where passion for running meets the joy of travel.