F1 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt's Blockbuster in India?

Joseph Krasinski's F1 is the film that has generated massive buzz across the world over the past couple of months. The movie explores the Formula One circuit and, in particular, one driver named Sonny Hayes, played effortlessly by Brad Pitt. F1's narrative beats resonate a lot with Indian audiences, and that's one of the main reasons why this Brad Pitt film managed to gross nearly Rs.100 crores from India alone.

Apple, who produced the film, was extremely successful in giving F1 a long run at the theaters before releasing it fully on digital. Now, the makers have released F1 on rent via Prime Video in India, and those who missed out on watching the film on the big screen can grab the opportunity to catch F1 on rent.

Currently, Prime Video is the only platform available for viewers in India to rent and watch this movie. Eventually, F1 will move to Apple's own streaming platform, Apple TV+, and Apple has ensured that the suspense continues regarding the actual release date.

According to reports, F1 will surely be available on a rental basis on Prime for a few weeks at least before eventually landing on Apple TV+. Those who are interested and can't wait for the movie to land on digital for free can pay Rs.499 and relish Joseph Krasinski's thrilling F1 ride.