Megha Dinesh's The Rise of Shakti Book Launched

Hyderabad, March 22, 2025: Entrepreneur and changemaker Megha Dinesh launched her deeply personal and unflinchingly honest memoir, The Rise of Shakti, at a thought-provoking event in a star hotel in the city. The launch was graced by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana, and Ms. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General, CID & Women Safety Wing.

A raw and powerful account of personal transformation, The Rise of Shakti delves into Megha’s journey—navigating societal conditioning, breaking barriers, and building Meghavi Wellness, one of India’s largest spa chains, where over 80% of the workforce comprises women.

“Growing up, we heard countless stories of kings with multiple wives—so many Dasharaths, but only one Draupadi,” Megha remarked, sparking a compelling discussion on gender roles, silence around abuse, and the internalized patriarchy she calls “the Stockholm syndrome we’ve all grown up with.”

As a first-generation entrepreneur, Megha candidly shared the realities of building a business from the ground up—managing payroll, handling vendor negotiations, and ensuring compliance, all while silently questioning if the struggle was worth it.

Ms. Shikha Goel, who penned the book’s foreword and unveiled it at the event, praised its raw honesty. “This book is a mirror—it reflects our strength, vulnerability, and the courage it takes to own our stories,” she said.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan lauded Megha for blending personal truth with social commentary in an engaging and thought-provoking manner. “It’s rare to find a book that speaks so openly yet remains deeply relatable. The Rise of Shakti is a voice we need today,” he stated.

The event struck a balance between emotional depth and lighthearted moments, best captured in Megha’s now-iconic line:

“If life throws you lemons—pause, squeeze them, make nimbu paani… and sip it with sass.”

With the warm hospitality of Novotel HICC setting the stage for an afternoon of candid conversations, The Rise of Shaktimade its debut as more than just a memoir—it emerged as a call to reclaim agency, challenge norms, and embrace resilience.