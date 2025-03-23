David Warner lands in Hyderabad ahead of 'Robinhood' trailer launch

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Cricketer turned actor, David Warner landed in Hyderabad to be a part of the grand trailer launch and pre-release event for his debut drama, 'Robinhood'.

Warner received a warm welcome on arrival with a massive bouquet. Not just that, he was also seen giving autographs to his fans, who gathered to get a glimpse of him.

The Australian cricketer will be making his acting debut with the Telugu drama 'Robinhood'. Warner stated that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the film.

Made under the direction of Venky Kudumula, the much-awaited flick will feature Nithin in the lead.

Last week, makers, Mythri Movie Makers welcomed the Australian left-handed opening batsman with a heartfelt post.

Taking to their X (Earlier known as Twitter), the production banner wrote, "After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

Warner also used social media to express his excitement. He penned on X, "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th."

‘Robinhood’ will see protagonist Nithiin in the role of a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. His character Honey Singh is involved in a series of robberies.

Aside from Warner and Nithiin, the primary cast of the drama includes Sreeleela, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, Shine Tom Chacko, Aadukalam Naren, and Mime Gopi.

The project will enjoy music by National Award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sai Sriram. Art direction for the drama has been performed by Raam Kumar with editing by Koti.

'Robinhood' is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on March 28, 2025.

