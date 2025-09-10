Bengaluru October Long Weekends: Best Holiday Destinations & Getaways

If you’ve been living in Bengaluru but barely found time to explore the city amid weekday work pressures, October might just be the month to make up for it. With three long weekends lined up (October 1–5, October 18–20, and October 23–26), the city is buzzing with opportunities for short getaways and fun breaks.

Whether you’re planning to step out with friends or simply want to relax within the city, here are some top picks for your holiday calendar:

Call in Some Adventure

If the thrill-seeker in you has been waiting too long, head for a staycation near Nandi Hills. Activities like parasailing, monsoon treks, and cycling trails can give you the adrenaline rush you’ve been missing.

Fall in Love with Nature

Nature lovers don’t need to travel far. A peaceful stroll through Cubbon Park, a wildlife safari at Bannerghatta National Park, or a lakeside escape at one of Bengaluru’s many resorts with water views could make for a refreshing long weekend.

Add a Spiritual Touch

Looking to unwind from the city buzz? Bengaluru is home to serene retreats like the ISKCON temple stay with seva activities, the tranquil Isha Yoga Center, and the meditative Pyramid Valley. These spots are perfect if you want to reconnect with yourself.

Party All Weekend

Bengaluru’s vibrant nightlife is reason enough to stay back in the city. With breweries, pubs, mixology sessions, and live music nights, you can plan a reunion with friends or even host a cozy home bar night. A good playlist, some games, and craft beers can set the mood for the perfect party weekend.

The Takeaway

Whether you’re craving adventure, nature, peace, or just a good time with friends, Bengaluru has something for everyone this October. With long weekends ahead, it’s time to pack your bags—or simply your party mood—and make the most of the holiday season right here in the city.