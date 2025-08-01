August 2025 Holidays: Two Long Weekends Await Smart Planners

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to plan a getaway, August 2025 might just be your golden ticket. With a strategic use of just two leave days, you can enjoy not one but two extended weekends, thanks to national festivals and state holidays aligning perfectly on the calendar.

Mid-August: Independence Day + Janmashtami = 3-Day Weekend

India’s 78th Independence Day falls on Friday, August 15, giving everyone a well-deserved national holiday. The very next day, Saturday, August 16, marks Janmashtami, a widely observed public holiday in many states. Add Sunday, August 17, and you have a ready-made three-day weekend—ideal for a quick escape or a relaxing break at home.

End of August: Ganesh Chaturthi Long Weekend Plan

Later in the month, the festive spirit continues with Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27. By taking leave on Thursday (August 28) and Friday (August 29), you can stretch your break to five full days including the weekend (August 30-31). This window is perfect for longer travel plans or time with family, especially in states where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major celebration, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Bonus Holiday: Raksha Bandhan on a Weekend

Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, August 9, making it convenient to celebrate without taking time off work or school. While it doesn't add to the long weekend count, it offers a festive breather for families to bond and celebrate.

Why This Matters

With over 15 bank holidays expected in August 2025—including regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays—offices, schools, and banks in most parts of the country will see significant downtime. Smart leave planning can help you maximise rest and travel opportunities with minimal impact on work.

Travel Tip

Since optional holidays and festival observances may vary by state, it's advisable to check your local holiday calendar before locking in your travel bookings.

Bottom line: Plan now, file those two leave requests, and make the most of August 2025—it’s a traveller’s dream waiting to happen.