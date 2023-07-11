Life has returned to normalcy in J&K, MHA informs SC

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Stressing that life has returned to normalcy after three decades of turmoil, democratically-made constitutional changes through major steps taken to strengthen grassroots democracy have helped the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir metamorphose from a trouble- prone area.

The earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now. For the first time in its history, a duly elected three-tier panchayati raj system has been established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections for the members of the District Development Councils were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2020.

It is submitted that since 2019, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity.

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court -- opposing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir – that since 2019, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity, and the “organised stone pelting incidences connected with terrorism-separatist agenda, which were as high as 1,767 in 2018 has come down to zero in 2023 till date”.

In a counter affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted that the street violence, engineered and orchestrated by terrorists and secessionist networks has now become a thing of the past.

“The organised stone pelting incidences connected with terrorism-separatist agenda, which were as high as 1,767 in 2018 has come down to zero in 2023 till date. In 2018, there were 52 incidences of organised bandh/hartal, which has come down to zero in 2023 till date. In addition, resolute anti-terror actions have resulted in dismantling of the terror ecosystem which is reflected in a significant drop in terrorist recruitment from 199 in 2018 to 12 in 2023 till date," said the affidavit.

The Centre stressed that it has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and after constitutional changes, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

The affidavit added that terrorist-initiated instances have been brought down by 45.2 per cent – from 228 in 2018 to 125 in 2022 – and net infiltration has reduced by 90.2 per cent, and also law and order events have come down significantly by 97.2 per cent – 1,767 in 2018 to 50 in 2022, and also security forces' casualties have come down from 91 in 2018 to 31 in 2022.

The Centre said after the historic changes, the region has witnessed “profound ameliorative, affirmative, and progressive changes in the last four years encompassing its entire governance – including the developmental activities, public administration and security matters".

The affidavit said since 2019, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity and “it is submitted that life has returned to normalcy in the region after over three decades of turmoil”.

“It is submitted that schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or any kind of disturbances during the last three years. The earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now," it added.

The Centre emphasised that with the application of all the provisions of the Constitution, all residents of the region are enjoying all rights which are available to all citizens in other parts of the country.

The apex court is scheduled to take up the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.