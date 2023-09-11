Liam Livingstone was incredibly smart, assessed the situation beautifully: Simon Doull

Southampton, Sep 11 (IANS) Former New Zealand fast-bowler Simon Doull was delighted with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 95 in the side’s win in the second ODI, saying the right-handed batter was incredibly smart and assessed the situation beautifully.

Before the series, there were murmurs over Livingstone’s place in the ODI side ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The big-hitting batter followed up his 52 from 40 balls in the ODI series opener with a career-best score of 95 not out off 78 balls, which also fetched him the Player of the Match performance.

"Liam Livingstone's innings was absolutely superb and it's not something we have associated with him often enough. He assessed the situation beautifully - he put the bad balls away, he was capable and wise enough to take the singles when he needed to. I thought he was incredibly smart."

"I've been critical at times of Livingstone not just reacting but actually looking, searching. He's got immense power. Give himself a little bit of time to get into his innings and we will see more of this from Livingstone. He backed up what he did in Cardiff and his team needed it in Southampton and you don't always see that from him. I was really impressed," said Doull to Sky Sports after the match ended.

Livingstone arrived at the crease with England in huge trouble at 55/5 in 34 overs a side game due to rain delay. He gave himself some time to adjust to the conditions and situation, following which he smashed nine fours and one six in a whirlwind effort.

Legendary Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara feels if given time, Livingstone can dish out superb attacking knocks like this, something which can keep him in good stead during the World Cup in India.

"It just goes to show that if Liam gives himself some time to assess conditions (he can play an intelligent innings). Unfortunately for him, with the batting so strong he comes in with very few overs to bat so he has to go from the start."

"But when he does get an opportunity like this and he assesses conditions and gives himself that little bit more time to settle in, he can be extremely devastating. It was a combination of being very smart and also trusting his skills and being aggressive."

"Livingstone also adds that utility of being the extra spinner in the side that can bowl a couple of overs. If the pitches do start turning at the World Cup, or even just to break the monotony of having just the sameness of the attack, he's extremely useful," he added.

With the four-game series locked at 1-1, the final two ODIs between England and New Zealand will be taking place at The Oval on Wednesday and at Lord's on Friday.

