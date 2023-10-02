LG orders Project Management Unit to be set up for Multi Modal Integration ops at Metro Stations

New Delhi, Oct 02 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena has ordered the setting up of an overarching Project Management Unit under the Transport Commissioner to make the Multi Modal Integration plans for Metro Stations more effective on the ground, by taking all stakeholders on board.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) will be tasked with ensuring that the Multi Modal Integration (MMI) plans are implemented in totality by ensuring seamless coordination between stakeholder agencies, and not just at Metro Stations.

The PMU will have representatives from the DDA, PWD, DMRC, MCD and the Traffic Police.

It was brought out in the recent meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) that while well-researched and formulated MMI plans for Metro stations were being implemented in right earnest, their effectiveness was getting limited to the Metro stations only due to the lack of proactive interventions by other stakeholders.

The issue came up during the last meeting of the UTTIPEC, where the body headed by Saxena discussed and cleared MMI plans for Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur Metro Stations.

In its previous meeting in March this year, UTTIPEC had cleared MMI Plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro Stations.

MMI plans to be implemented in and around different Metro stations, that have invariably developed as the prime public transport hubs in various localities of Delhi, incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs, signalised and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, autorickshaw and private car, etc., on street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.