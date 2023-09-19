LG allows admissions to vacant seats in BA.LLB/BBA.LLB Program in GGSIPU

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office said on Tuesday that VK Saxena who is also the Chancellor of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has approved admission of students on the basis of the aggregate CUET score in three subjects against vacant seats.

This order by the LG was issued after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) with effect from the 2023-24 academic session, in the five-year integrated law programmes at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

The LG alleged that the approval was sought much after the commencement of the academic session for 2023-24, which caused unnecessary harassment to students of professional programs.

"Keeping in view the larger interests of the students, the LG approved the admission procedure, observing with concern, that the proposal for regulating admission in the BA, LL.B/BBA LL.B programmes in GGSIPU for the academic session 2023-24, has been submitted in the month of September, causing inordinate delay in filling of seats in these courses.

“The LG in his note advised to ensure timely processing of such proposals, if any, in future, to avoid unnecessary delays and for timely commencement of academic activities," said the LG’s office.

The LG further directed to process future proposals related to regulation of admissions procedure through the Admission Regulatory Committee, in terms of the provisions of Delhi Professionals Colleges Or Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee, Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Non-Exploitative Fee and other measures to ensure Equity and Excellence) Act, 2007.

"It is pertinent to mention that under the provision of Section 4 of the said Act, an Admission Regulatory Commission has been notified on April 13 with the approval of Delhi LG. It has been provided in this Section that the Admission Regulatory Committee shall regulate the procedure of admission in institutions and suggest the guidelines to the government, to ensure a fair, transparent, merit-based and non-exploitative procedure to be adopted by the government under the provisions of this Act. However, the proposal at hand was not routed through the Admission Regulatory Commission," the LG’s office stated.

Earlier, GGSIPU had submitted that the university has been admitting students in the above course on the basis of CLAT (UG) till 2022-23.

However, over the years, it has been seen that some seats remain vacant leading to the underutilisation of precious academic programmes.

The Board of Management of GGSIPU has resolved to recommend the GNCTD for issue of notification permitting GGSIPU to admit students on the basis of aggregate score of CUET in three subjects (English, Legal Studies and General Test) against the remaining vacant seats after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) with effect from Academic Session 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.