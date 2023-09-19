Two arrested for killing, smuggling black buck in Bihar

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A team of forest department have arrested two smugglers on charge of killing and transporting the remains of black buck in Bihar’s Rohtas district, an official said on Tuesday.

Manish Kumar Verma, the Divisional Forest Officer of Rohtas range said that the incident occurred on September 17 and the role of SHO of Chenari police station Shambhu Kumar is also being investigated.

“We have learnt that a black buck was hunted the remains were kept in a Scorpio SUV. The SUV was parked inside the premises of Chenari police station. We raided the place and seized the vehicle.

“During the investigation, it appeared that six persons were involved in the case and we have managed to arrest two of them -- Sabad Anwar and Sirazudhaula while four others are absconding,” Kumar said.

“We are investigating the suspicious role of Chenari SHO and other police personnel. The arrested persons belong to Langhi and Pewandi village,” he said.

Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar said that they have learnt about the hunting of a black buck. “The meat and remains of black buck has been handed over to the forest department. We are investigating the incident and if any police officer is found guilty in the incident, action will be taken against them,” he said.

The hunting of black buck is banned in the country. One such case appeared in Rajasthan in mid 1990 when a black buck was allegedly hunted by prominent actor Salman Khan and the case is currently underway in Jodhpur court.

