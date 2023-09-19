Andhra HC Defers Hearing on Bail Plea of Naidu to Sep 21

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the hearing on the bail petition of former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu to September 21.

The TDP legal team had filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail for the party chief in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case who is currently in judicial remand in multi-crore skill development case in Rajahmundry central prison.

On September 11, the CID had filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) petition in the lower court seeking Naidu’s custody in the Inner Ring Road case.

In May 2022, the Department had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Narayana, and others have been accused of altering the alignment from the already existing 100-foot Road between Tadigadapa and Enikepadu and have provided undue favour to the Narayana group Institutions and Lingamaneni Group of companies which resulted in huge losses to the public exchequer.

