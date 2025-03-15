The lesser-known face of Cong veteran Chennithala: Championing Dalit rights

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, a towering figure in Kerala’s politics, is widely recognised for his contributions to the party. However, a lesser-known facet of his work is his long-standing commitment to Dalit and Adivasi upliftment.

Fifteen years ago, Chennithala embarked on a unique initiative -- spending New Year’s dawn with the poorest of the poor. While many dismissed it as a political gimmick, he remained steadfast in his mission.

Speaking to IANS, the four-time Lok Sabha MP and five-term legislator said his greatest satisfaction comes from this initiative, which he believes embodies the true spirit of Congress leadership.

"For the past 15 years, I have spent every New Year’s Day with the most underprivileged communities. This has been my most fulfilling achievement, giving me immense joy," said Chennithala, who also served as Kerala’s Home Minister from 2014 to 2016.

After closely working with marginalized communities for over a decade, Chennithala now envisions expanding his movement nationwide.

"The time has come for a nationwide Dalit revolution. As a first step, we are organizing the Dalit Progressive Conclave 2025 under the Gandhigramam initiative," he told IANS.

The conclave, scheduled for March 23 in Thiruvananthapuram, will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar. The event will bring together prominent voices from across the country to discuss strategies for Dalit empowerment and social justice.

Among the key attendees are Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar (Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar; MP Thol Thirumavalavan; Telangana Minister Dansari Anasuya; Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge; Former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik; Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor; leader of the opposition V.D. Satheesan; Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh; Jignesh Mevani and many others.

With 16.6 per cent of India’s population -- over 25 crore people -- still marginalized, Chennithala stresses the need for a strong Dalit movement.

"Through this conclave, we aim to transform this initiative into a national movement. We will engage with governments to ensure the most disadvantaged sections of society receive the care and support they deserve," he told IANS.

