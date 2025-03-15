Kriti, Pulkit say ‘life has been nothing short of party’ as they celebrate first anniversary

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) As they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat said that their life has been nothing short of a party ever since they got married.

To mark their one-year milestone, Kriti and Pulkit shared a heartwarming video on their social media, capturing their beautiful journey together and captioned: "Our wedding was emo, but life since then has been nothing short of a party! Happy to Us!"

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Manesar, Haryana in 2024 after being in a relationship for five years. They had worked together in the films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti and Taish.

On the professional front, both Kriti and Pulkit are set to make their individual debuts on OTT platforms. Kriti will be seen in the crime drama series "Rana Naidu Season 2". She will also star in the neo-noir comic tragedy "Risky Romeo" alongside Sunny Singh.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Risky Romeo promises a perfect blend of dark humor and eccentric characters.

Recently Kriti's film “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” re-released in the cinemas.

Kriti talked about her casting in ‘Housefull 4’ and she shared that "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" played a pivotal role in her being offered the Akshay Kumar-led comedy franchise.

Talking about her work in the film, she said, “This is one film where I didn’t care about what anyone else thought. I watched myself and said, ‘Damn, Kriti, you nailed it! I’m so proud of you!” she shared.

“For the first time, people spoke about my performance, not just about how I looked. They appreciated the depth I brought to the role, and that, for me, was the biggest win”.

Sharing what led to her casting in ‘Housefull 4’, the actress said that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala watched ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, and that’s how she llanded Housefull 4.

Meanwhile, Pulkit, who was last seen in “Fukrey 3”, will be seen in the sports-action-drama "Glory," where he will play a powerful boxer for the role.

