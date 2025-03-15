Aamir Khan reveals what he and Shah Rukh Khan gossiped about

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) In a candid and humorous moment, actor Aamir Khan shared a delightful tidbit about his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if they discussed each other's birthdays, Aamir revealed that the two stars didn't talk about anything remotely related to birthdays at all. Instead, they were focused on something much more amusing.

Speaking to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday, the 'PK' actor humouredly said, “No, actually we didn’t talk about our birthdays at all. No, we did not think we forgot; no we did not even talk about birthday. We were talking randomly about other things. We were gossiping about you all for a change.”

On March 12, Aamir Khan had a candid conversation with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, sharing insights about his films and personal life. However, the most attention-grabbing moment came when Aamir mentioned a potential film featuring him alongside the other two Khans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

On Wednesday, night before Aamir’s birthday, SRK and Salman were spotted at his house. When the media inquired about their conversation, Aamir also revealed that if a compelling script comes along, all three Khans would be open to working together. Additionally, Aamir mentioned discussing a potential sequel to "Andaz Apna Apna" with Salman.

Last month, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir were at the special screening of the film “Loveyapa.” Although they were at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and were spotted posing for photos individually. Not to forget, last year, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan created a memorable moment at an extravagant wedding celebration. The three superstars were seen dancing together to the catchy and viral track "Naatu Naatu.”

Meanwhile, Aamir proudly introduced his new partner, Gauri, to the media with a heartfelt shoutout. The actor shared that although they had been friends for 25 years, it was only a year ago that they developed romantic feelings for each other.

