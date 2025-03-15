Exclusive! Daniel Annie Pope sheds 15 kilos for his role in 'Maragadha Naanayam 2'

Chennai, Mar 15 (IANS) Well known comedian and actor Daniel Annie Pope, whose film ‘Robber’ has just hit screens, has now disclosed that he has shed 15 kilos for his role in director A R K Saravan’s upcoming film ‘Maragadha Naanayam 2’, featuring Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Pope, who plays a character with shades of grey in it in ‘Robber’, said, “I have lost this weight for my role in director Saravan’s Maragadha Naanayam 2 and for another film that I am now doing.”

It may be recalled that Maragadha Naanayam 2 is the sequel to the hit film ‘Maragadha Naanayam’, which revolved around a precious emerald stone believed to be cursed.

Giving details of how the sequel will be, Pope said, “The sequel will be a proper continuation of the first part. Most characters that featured in the first part will be there in the sequel as well. The sequel’s story takes place some years after the Maragadha Naanayam story happens. In the sequel, all our characters are married.”

Stating that he will begin shooting for his portions in the film from the mid of April, Pope says he expects the film’s shooting to get over before July end this year.

Maragadha Naanayam, which was written and directed by A RK Saravan, emerged a huge success when it first released in June 2017. The film featured actress Nikki Galrani as the female lead and had a big star cast, that comprised of several comedians including Anand Raj, Daniel Annie Pope, Munishkanth, M S Bhaskar, Kaali Venkat, and Brahmanandam among others. Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao and character artiste Mime Gopi too played pivotal roles in the film.

The film, which was produced by the late producer G Dilli Babu, had cinematography by Shankar and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Editing for the film was by Prasanna G K.

