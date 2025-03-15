Lachit Barphukan Police Academy to house arms simulator: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is set to house an arms simulator to prepare the forces for real-time world combat scenarios.

The Chief Minister visited the academy and took stock of the different aspects of the police academy.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Taking forward Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's focus on SMART policing, the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will house a weapon simulator to prepare our forces for real-world combat scenarios without the hazards & costs involved and ensure their basic training."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the Lachit Barphukan police academy today.

Union Minister Shah landed in Jorhat on Friday night and was received by Chief Minister Sarma.

Taking to X, the Union Home Minister wrote, "Reached Jorhat, Assam for a two-day tour of the Northeast. Will attend the land transfer ceremony between the Assam Rifles and the Govt of Mizoram. Additionally, will attend the inauguration of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam and review the implementation of three new criminal laws in the northeastern states."

"Also, will meet our young friends in the Bodoland Territorial Region at the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union. Looking forward to attending the programs," he added.

From Jorhat, Union Minister Shah proceeded to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he spent the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

On Saturday morning, he is scheduled to inaugurate the state-of-the-art police academy, a significant addition to Assam's law enforcement infrastructure.

Following the inauguration, Union Minister Shah will travel to Mizoram to attend a function marking the relocation of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, approximately 15 km from the state capital. This move is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of the Assam Rifles in the region.

Upon returning to Assam, he will stay overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhara.

On Sunday, the Union Minister is slated to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar district.

The ABSU, a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago, holds this conference to discuss education, youth development, and the Mission Quality Education Movement-2030.

The event will feature sports tournaments, literary contests, and cultural evenings, aiming to foster community engagement and development.

Union Minister Shah on Sunday will also attend the meeting of all Chief Ministers of northeastern states where a discussion will be held regarding the implementation of various laws under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Each state will have presentations before the Union Home Minister on this matter.

HM Shah will also discuss with the Chief Ministers the law and order situation of each northeastern state.

