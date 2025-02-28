Left MLAs protest with handcuffs in Bihar Assembly

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly commenced on Friday with high political drama, as leaders of Left parties arrived with handcuffs tied to their hands, staging a symbolic protest against the Centre’s foreign policies.

The Left MLAs, including members of CPI-ML, CPI, and CPM, strongly objected to the alleged mistreatment of Indian expatriates in the US.

Mahboob Alam (CPI-ML) accused the Union government of failing to protect the dignity of Indian migrants, saying: “Due to the failure of the central government, Indian migrants face humiliation in the US and even during flights. It has hurt the self-respect of every Indian.”

The protestors demanded immediate action from the Modi government to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The Left MLAs created a huge uproar outside the House before entering the Assembly. They protested vigorously, calling for the Centre to intervene in protecting the dignity of Indian citizens abroad.

After staging a protest outside the Assembly with handcuffs tied to their hands, the Left MLAs continued their demonstration inside the Bihar Assembly, raising slogans in front of the Speaker.

The Speaker strongly reprimanded the Left MLAs for their disruptive behaviour. Following the Speaker’s intervention, the protesting MLAs returned to their seats but remained vocal about their opposition.

The protest was against the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, particularly under the new President Donald Trump administration.

The Left MLAs alleged that Indian migrants were being treated like prisoners, deported in handcuffs, and humiliated in the process.

The Opposition parties are demanding that the NDA government at the Centre take action to protect the dignity and rights of Indians abroad.

The Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly began on Friday, but political tensions overshadowed the proceedings.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, protests and political confrontations are expected to intensify in the coming days.

This protest adds to the already charged political atmosphere in Bihar, with Opposition parties raising multiple issues ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections at the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.