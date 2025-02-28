RG Kar tragedy: Legal team at CBI headquarters supervising supplementary charge sheet

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The supplementary charge sheet in the R. G. Kar tragedy, which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has committed to submit at a special court in Kolkata soon, is being prepared under the direct supervision of a specialised legal team at the agency's central headquarters at New Delhi, sources said.

The CBI is trying its best to file the supplementary charge sheet in the matter before March 17, when the next hearing in the matter of rape and murder is scheduled at the Supreme Court.

The supplementary charge sheet is expected to highlight the angle of tampering with the evidence in the matter.

The sources said that the findings in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, available CCTV footage, and findings from the examinations of the different mobile SIM cards seized by the investigating will be the basis of drafting the supplementary charge sheet.

That is why exactly the CBI counsel opposed the application from the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal to get back his mobile SIM which is currently in the possession of the investigating officials of CBI.

The CBI counsel also argued that since the said mobile SIM card was an important exhibit in the case, its return was not possible at this stage of the investigation.

This week, the parents of the victim went to New Delhi to meet CBI Director Praveen Sood and complained about the slow pace of investigation by the agency's officials in the Kolkata office.

"The CBI director gave us a patient hearing for about an hour. He requested us to be patient and assured us of justice. We have faith in his assurance. We also discussed with our counsel Karuna Nundy about the strategy for the next date of hearing at the Apex Court," the victim's father told media persons.

Karun Nundy is also the counsel of the Association of Senior Doctors, Joint Platform of Doctors at the Apex Court in the case.

The special court in Kolkata recently sentenced the rape and murder case accused Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment.

Earlier, CBI also arrested Mondal and the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh on charges of tampering with and altering the evidence. However, both were granted bail by the special court in Kolkata as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrest.

