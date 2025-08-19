Learning Malayalam was a challenge but rewarding, says Sunny Leone

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Popular actress Sunny Leone, who has acted in a number of Bollywood films and a few films in several other languages including Tamil, Marathi and Bengali, is now all set to step into Malayalam cinema with her upcoming film Vista Village, marking an exciting new chapter in her career.

Known for her popularity in Bollywood, Sunny now ventures into Malayalam cinema with this multilingual project that will also release in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed that the film has been shot extensively in the remote landscapes of Kasaragod, Kerala and features nearly 40 artistes from the Malayalam film industry alongside talents from Bollywood, Kashmir, Punjab and other regions.

The film, which is being produced by N K Mohammed, is being directed by Pampally.

Promising an emotional mix of family drama, comedy, suspense and youth-driven storytelling, ‘Vista Village’ has now turned one of the most awaited projects of the year.

Talking about the experience of working in a Malayalam film for the first time, Sunny Leone said, “Working on Vista Village has been a very special experience for me. Learning Malayalam was definitely a challenge but also very rewarding and it helped me connect with my character. Shooting in the beautiful, remote parts of Kasaragod was truly memorable and I’ve always received so much love in Kerala. I’m really excited for this film, especially with its release in four languages and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to watch it."

With her loyal fanbase across Bollywood and beyond, Sunny Leone’s Malayalam debut has already stirred anticipation. Sources claim that Vista Village will not only highlight her versatility as an actress but also connect with audiences across regions, thanks to its heartwarming and suspenseful narrative.

