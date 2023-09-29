Leader of Opp writes to Guv not to appoint former Kerala HC Chief Justice as Chairperson of SHRC

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Friday wrote to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to refrain from providing approval to the proposal of the government to appoint former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar as the Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

Satheesan pointed out that, he as a member of the selection committee of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), expressed strong reservations regarding the decision to appoint the retired Chief Justice as the Chairperson.

“As you are aware, the position of SHRC Chairperson requires the highest level of probity and must be free of any bias towards the government in power. However, some of Manikumar's decisions as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court have raised serious concerns about his ability to function impartially and fairly, as required by the commission,” said Satheesan in his letter.

He pointed out that according to current procedure, the SHRC Chairperson is chosen after consulting members of the Selection Committee, including the Leader of Opposition.

“But in stark contrast to existing norms, only the name of the former Chief Justice Manikumar was proposed in the meeting. Details of other eligible names in contention, as well as their eligibility, were not provided in advance. This decision to unilaterally impose one name is undemocratic and mysterious. Moreover the government has implicitly revealed its intention to appoint the retired Chief Justice to the post of chairperson SHRC through unusual decisions involving him long before the selection process began,” added Satheesan.

Hence Satheesan has expressed doubts that with the state being the violator in the majority of human rights cases, “I believe that the appointment of Manikumar as Chairperson will not bode well for the SHRC's impartiality and hence request that you refrain from approving the government's proposal to appoint him.”

