UP launches five DTH channels for children

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched five direct-to-home (DTH) television channels to enhance children’s learning experience at home.The initiative is a part of the Centre’s PM e-Vidya programme.

These channels will broadcast subject-wise and class-wise educational videos for students from Classes 1 to 12. Additionally, videos on pre-primary education and others made specially for the differently abled children will be broadcast.

The channels, which were made available free of charge on DD Free Dish and Dish TV from Saturday, bring supplementary education to children’s homes in their own languages.

It may be noted that the PM e-Vidya programme was launched on May 17, 2020. One of its components was the launch of DTH TV channels under the One Class-One Channel initiative.

Pawan Sachan, the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has informed the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) principals, district school inspectors, and district basic education officers about the inauguration of PM e-Vidya DTH channels.

While new videos on different subjects will be broadcast daily, their repeat telecast will run throughout the day, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.