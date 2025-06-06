Last 11 years have opened lakhs of career paths, empowered job-creating youth: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Celebrating what he termed as over a decade of youth empowerment under the Modi government, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday claimed that the last 11 years have not only unlocked lakhs of career opportunities but have also nurtured a generation of confident, job-creating youth.

In a post on X, Malviya hailed the transformative impact of flagship government initiatives such as Skill India, Startup India, Digital India, and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

These programmes, he said, have collectively reshaped the employment landscape in India by promoting entrepreneurship, upskilling the youth, and aligning education with market demands.

“Today, we celebrate 11 years of youth empowerment and nation-building under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi -- a journey of enabling New India's youth through opportunity, innovation, and inclusion,” Malviya wrote.

He also shared a video showcasing how the rise of startups in the country has led to an abundance of job opportunities.

It highlights how acquiring new skills has enabled many to build stable livelihoods and move ahead in life with financial independence.

According to Malviya, India has seen a remarkable increase in the number of medical colleges, a boom in the startup ecosystem, and the provision of industry-relevant training to crores of young people. He also underlined the growing participation of women in education, entrepreneurship, and STEM fields, calling it a sign of a more inclusive and progressive future.

“This is not just a story of boosting employment -- it's a movement of purpose, pride, and potential for harnessing Yuva Shakti,” he said, adding, “Let’s highlight these milestones using #11YearsOfYuvaShakti and showcase how India’s youth are powering the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

In another post, Malviya hailed the repo rate cut by the RBI, saying, “The repo rate cut of 50 bps and CRR cut of 100 bps will inject much-needed liquidity into the system, lower EMIs, and reduce borrowing costs -- providing timely relief to the middle class and MSMEs.”

