Lara Dutta experiences majestic sports events with family during summer vacation

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Former 'Miss Universe' and actress Lara Dutta on Sunday shared a glimpse of her summer vacation with her husband and Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira.

Lara, who last appeared in the Akshay Kumar-starrer action thriller 'Bell Bottom', took to Instagram, where she has 1.4 million followers, and dropped a string of photos, in which we can see Mahesh and Saira posing at a cricket stadium.

There are also some pictures of Lara posing with her close and loved ones.

The post is captioned as: "What an incredible summer of sporting brilliance!! Have spent the last few months being able to witness some of the greatest sporting events and I feel so grateful! From the Ind/Pak match at the T20 World Cup in the US, to Wimbledon in the UK and the cherry on the cake, the Olympics in France!!!"

"With my dedicated, hardworking, disciplined, athlete of a daughter, notching up a few wins of her own along the way! In the company of family and friends like family... it's been an unforgettable summer #gratitude #heartisfull #alwaysthankful @mbhupathi," the post added.

Lara Dutta had married Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2010 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast' and 'Ramayana' in the pipeline.

Lara last featured in the war drama web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'. It stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Shergill, Prasanna in pivotal roles. The series is available on JioCinema.

