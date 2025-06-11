Lalu Yadav's sword cut on birthday cake sparks political war of words

Patna, June 11 (IANS) While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated the 78th birthday of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in grand style on Wednesday, the event drew sharp reactions from political opponents, especially over a viral image of the RJD chief cutting a 78-pound cake with a sword.

Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi took a swipe at Lalu Prasad Yadav in a post on X, where he shared a photo of the RJD Chief sitting on a chair, resting his feet on a table, and cutting the cake with a sword.

Union Minister Manjhi wrote: "The behaviour of those who divide society by oiling sticks cannot change. Today, when he is not in power, 'Sahab' is cutting cake with a sword. If by mistake the son gets power, the cake will be cut with an AK-47. Isn't it, Lalu Prasad Yadav? Anyway, happy birthday."

Following Union Minister Manjhi's jibe, BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok also launched a scathing attack on the RJD Chief, questioning the symbolism behind using a sword.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav, many congratulations on turning 78. But your old habits haven't changed. You used the sword on Bihar's people -- Dalits, backward classes -- and now even on a cake. You have passed on the same values to your party and children. Everyone in RJD today wields swords and spears," said Alok.

The photo, taken during the celebrations at Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, has stirred significant debate on social media, with critics calling it a display of arrogance, while RJD supporters defended it as symbolic and playful.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders and supporters observed the day as "Social Justice and Goodwill Day", conducting welfare activities across Bihar, including food distribution, book donations, and sapling plantations -- highlighting Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy of social justice.

As the political temperature rises in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, gestures and symbolism -- even from birthday celebrations -- are quickly becoming points of fierce political confrontation.

