Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for his ‘feet touching’ habit

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for publicly touching the feet of BJP veteran leader R.K. Sinha during the Chitragupta Puja.

“He has a habit of touching the feet of the people,” said Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Nitish Kumar has previously also touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions while also making “pleading gestures” with the high police officials over recruitment in the police department.

During the NDA parties meeting held in Delhi on 7 June 2024, where Prime Minister Modi praised Kumar for his return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a moment of gratitude, Nitish Kumar bowed down and attempted to touch PM Modi's feet, a gesture that the Prime Minister graciously intercepted, accepting the greeting warmly.

On 10 July 2024, during an inauguration event for the JP Ganga Path road segment from Gayaghat to Kangan Ghat in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had an unusual moment with his officer.

Frustrated by project delays, Nitish publicly urged an official to ensure timely completion, expressing his appeal by saying, “Will the work be done on time or not? I fold my hands, and if you say so, I will touch your feet.”

Nitish even began to bow before the officer to emphasize his point, though Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and other leaders present quickly intervened to stop him from doing so.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav, accompanied by his daughter, MP Misa Bharti, visited the Ular Surya Temple in Dulhin Bazar on Tuesday, coinciding with the first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahai-Khai.

This temple, revered as the third most significant Sun temple in India after the Konark Sun Temple in Puri and the Dev Surya Temple in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, holds a special place in the devotion of the people of Bihar, especially during Chhath Puja.

