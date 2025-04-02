Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates

Patna, April 2 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was flown to New Delhi for medical examination and treatment after his health worsened on Wednesday morning.

His son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied him to the Patna Airport. The RJD supremo is suffering from increased blood sugar levels, which have been a major concern for doctors.

Despite regular check-ups in Patna, his condition did not improve. A bandage was seen on his hand as he left for Delhi.

The RJD chief is scheduled to undergo detailed medical tests in Delhi. Doctors will monitor his blood sugar levels and other health parameters.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was holding consultations with the doctors of AIIMS Delhi due to multiple health complications. He has travelled to the national capital several times for health check-ups and treatment.

In 2022, he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore, and the donor was his daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives there.

He also underwent an angioplasty in Mumbai in September 2024. Lalu Prasad Yadav had an open-heart surgery in a hospital in Mumbai in 2014.

Last month, the RJD chief actively opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. On March 26, he joined a protest in Gardanibagh against the bill, despite health concerns. Since then, he has not been seen in public.

Meanwhile, RJD workers and supporters are praying for his speedy recovery.

With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 approaching, Lalu Yadav’s health condition may affect the RJD’s election strategies.

The former Railway Minister and Chief Minister of Bihar is among the influential leaders of Bihar having a good hold on various caste and communities and guiding every move of his party.

Without his consent, no decision is taken by the party leaders.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has already announced the name of Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the polls.

