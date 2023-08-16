Lalu Prasad & Shivanand Tiwari visit Patna's Marine Drive, draw crowds

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad accompanied by his party's national Vice President of Shivanand Tiwari visited the JP Ganga Pathways, which is commonly known as Patna's Marine Drive and is located on the banks of the Ganga River.



Lalu, who had been unwell for sometime, now looks stronger and fitter these days and is often seen in public places. He went to Gandhi Maidan during the Independence Day celebration here on Tuesday.

Lalu Prasad along with his JP movement friend Shivanand Tiwari visited the Marine Drive in a special Rath which was built on an SUV on Tuesday evening and interacted with the people. Both the leaders inspected the area and reviewed the work done by the road construction ministry held by Tejashwi Yadav.

The second phase of Marine Drive was inaugurated on August 14 by CM Nitish Kumar in the presence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other dignitaries. With this, the 12.8 km stretch between Digha to Gaighat is open to the public and the motorists can cover the distance in just 15 minutes.

During the visit of the two, a large number of people turned out to see Lalu Prasad. He interacted with common people and also cherished 'Kulfi' as well. With such public appearances, Lalu Prasad is trying to give a message that he is fit now and will give a tough fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The increasing activities of Lalu Prasad is a healthy sign for the INDIA alliance.

