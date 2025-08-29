Lakshya & Sahher Bambba shine in the 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri' track from The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) After the peppy number "Badli Si Hawa Hai", the makers of Aryan Khan's highly anticipated series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" have unveiled the second song from the drama, "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri".

The track, which has been picturised on Lakshya and Sahher Bambba unfolds as a tender ode to romance.

Composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri" enjoys lyrics penned by Kumaar. Arijit Singh has lent his soulful voice to the romantic number.

Released under the T-Series label, "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri" was shared on social media with the caption, The most beautiful way to say “forever”— #TuPehliTuAakhri out now...Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" has been created and directed by Aryan Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

Set in a stylised yet chaotic world, blending humour, ambition, and raw storytelling, the show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Talking about the series, Aryan said, “With ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before”.

Speaking during the trailer launch event for the show, Bobby shared a light-hearted anecdote from the shoot with Aryan.

"Aryan kept saying, "one more, one more take". At first, I thought he was going to make me do industry takes, but soon I realized I couldn't stop either. That's how much passion he brings to the set," the 'Animal' actor said.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" will be streaming on Netflix from September 18.

