Lakhs turn out to pay homage to Mahendra Singh Mewar before last rites

Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Lakhs of people emerged to pay homage to former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar who will be cremated on Monday. His body was taken in a procession on the way to the royal cremation ground, said members of the family.

Traders downed their shutters as a mark of homage to the former royal.

After his demise due to illness on Sunday at the age of 83, Mahendra Singh Mewar’s body was kept for last public darshan at his residence in Samor Bagh Palace.

The last procession of the former royal started from Samor Bagh and will culminate at Mahasatiya in Aiyad, where his last rites will be performed.

Mahasatiya is the cremation ground of the members of the former royal family of Mewar. Maharana Amar Singh-I was first cremated here in 1615. Since then it became the cremation ground of the royal family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the demise of Mahendra Singh Mewar.

Many politicians and bureaucrats, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore and former BJP state president Satish Poonia paid floral tribute to Mahendra Singh Mewar. Former CM Vasundhara Raje, Deputy CM Diya Kumari and other leaders condoled his death.

Ajatashatru Singh Shivrati, connected with the former royal family, said Mahendra Singh Mewar suffered a brain stroke on October 28. Since then he was admitted in the ICU of Ananta Hospital.

Mewar's son Vishvraj Singh is BJP MLA from Nathdwara and daughter-in-law Mahima Kumari is MP from Rajsamand.

Mahendra Singh Mewar contested the Lok Sabha elections from Chittorgarh on a BJP ticket in 1989. He got 3,97,056 votes against Nirmala Kumari from Congress, who got 2,05,318 votes.

In the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, Mahendra Singh left the BJP and joined the Congress.

The Congress party fielded him from Chittorgarh. His opponent was Jaswant Singh Jasol from BJP. Jasol won the election.

In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Mewar from Bhilwara. In this election, he was defeated by BJP's Subhash Chand Bahediya. He got 1,95,522 votes and Bahediya got 2,12,731 votes.

In January 2018, Mahendra Singh Mewar questioned the storyline of movie Padmavat and openly opposed the film. He claimed that what was shown in the film was neither recorded in history nor in Jayasi's Padmavat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.