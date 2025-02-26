Lakhs of Naga Sadhus, devotees flock to Kashi Vishwanath for Maha Shivratri

Varanasi, Feb 26 (IANS) Lakhs of Naga Sadhus, saints, and devotees have gathered at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The ancient city is witnessing grand processions, devotional chants, and an overwhelming spiritual fervour as devotees celebrate one of the most significant Hindu festivals.

To ensure smooth crowd management and maintain law and order, approximately 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across the temple premises and surrounding areas.

Drone cameras are also being used to monitor the movement of devotees and maintain security. Officials stated that the administration is fully prepared to control the large influx of worshippers and prevent any untoward incidents.

The arrival of the revered akhadas at Kashi Vishwanath Temple was marked by a grand welcome, as Naga Sadhus and their followers were showered with flowers.

The procession of the akharas has commenced, with Juna Panch Dashnam Pithadhishwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri leading the way on a decorated chariot towards the temple.

The narrow lanes of Kashi are bustling with energy as Naga Sadhus celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and deep devotion. Displaying their weapon skills, they march towards the temple to the rhythmic beats of drums, chanting sacred hymns and invoking Lord Shiva's blessings on this holy occasion.

In light of the immense crowd expected during Maha Shivratri, the protocol darshan system at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been suspended for three days, from February 25 to February 27.

The temple trust took this decision to accommodate a large number of devotees and facilitate the darshan and puja rituals for revered saints, sadhus, and Naga Sadhus without disruption.

The much-anticipated Shiv Baraat tradition will continue this year in Varanasi as per schedule. The Shiv Baraat Committee confirmed that the grand procession will commence from its designated route at 8 pm on February 26.

Earlier, considering the massive influx of devotees travelling to Varanasi after the Maha Kumbh, the committee had planned to hold the procession on February 27. However, following a controversy, a consensus was reached to proceed with the Baraat on Maha Shivratri itself.

As Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the country, Kashi Vishwanath Temple opened its doors to devotees at 3:30 am on February 26 following the sacred Mangala Aarti.

A deep-rooted belief associated with Maha Shivratri is that it marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, scholars point out that there is no mention of this event in ancient scriptures, including the Shiva Purana.

The Shiva Purana states that the Shivling first manifested on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun, known as Chaturdashi Tithi. On this day, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma worshipped the Shivling, establishing it as a sacred occasion called Shivratri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.