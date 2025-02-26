Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Gauri Shankar temple on Maha Shivratri

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the historic Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where she offered prayers and performed the Rudrabhishek ceremony.

This sacred ritual is dedicated to Lord Shiva, invoking his blessings for the progress of Delhi and the nation.

Accompanied by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, CM Rekha Gupta took part in the religious proceedings at the temple, one of the most significant temples in the heart of Delhi.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Following the prayers, CM Rekha Gupta shared her heartfelt wishes for Maha Shivratri, addressing the significance of the occasion.

She said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Baba Bholenath and Maa Gauri remain upon us all. May the country and Delhi progress, and may God's grace continue to bless everyone.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also expressed his thoughts, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival. He stated, “On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is such a significant festival in Indian culture, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and I have offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple today. May this Maha Shivratri bring prosperity to everyone.”

The event was attended by a large number of devotees who gathered to celebrate Maha Shivratri, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.

According to Hindu beliefs, on the 14th day of the Phalguna month, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, and since then, this auspicious day has been celebrated as Maha Shivratri.

The Shiva temples across the nation are witnessing a large crowd of devotees who gather enthusiastically to worship Lord Shiva on this auspicious day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.