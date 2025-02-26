February 27 Schools Holiday in Telangana due to MLC Elections

The Telangana State Government has announced a holiday on February 27, 2025, for schools in 24 districts of the state, ahead of the upcoming Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) polls. The holiday has been announced to ensure the smooth conduct of elections with minimal interference in the education process.

Chief Secretary Shantikumar announced that schools in these districts will be closed to ensure law and order on election day. The move is meant to avoid causing any hassle for students, teachers, and parents since elections take place in these districts. On February 27, the schools in these districts will be closed, and there will be no educational activity on the day.

The districts to observe the holiday on February 27 are Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jagitial, Sircilla, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medak, and Mahabubabad. All of these districts are scheduled to conduct MLC polls tomorrow, and the school closures are likely to facilitate the polling process by having smoother logistical services.

Moreover, the public was also informed by Chief Secretary Shantikumar that the vote counting for the MLC elections would be held on March 3, 2025. The vote counting would be done transparently and methodically to determine the results, which would then be declared timely.

The elections of the Telangana Legislative Council are of great value since they decide on the state's representation in the council, which is responsible for giving contours to legislative choice and governance. The elections take place for those seats that are occupied by locally elected members of the authorities and graduates.

The government of the state has encouraged all people in the troubled districts to play an active role in the voting process on February 27. The school holiday will ensure that the elections run smoothly and there is more coordination between the educational institutions and the government. It is expected that this action will ensure an election day free from violence and stimulate maximum involvement in the polling process.

