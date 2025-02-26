Holiday for Schools on MLC Election Day, February 27 in Telangana, Demand Grows

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay, has asked the government to announce a holiday for private schools and colleges in Telangana on February 27, the date of the MLC elections. This has been asked given the state's upcoming elections for the Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Sanjay stressed the need to enable graduate voters to vote and asked the government to give special casual leave to all eligible voters who are employed in private schools and colleges. Yet, he added that some of these institutions are only ready to give their employees a few hours of leave, which might not be enough for them to vote.

The Election Commission of India has already granted special casual leave to government officials who can vote in MLC elections. Sanjay wanted the government to extend this facility to private institutions like schools and colleges too in the interest of motivating more voting.

He further added that it would not have any impact on the current annual leave allowance of employees. Rather, it would provide an option for all voters to exercise their franchise without any limitation.

The MLC elections are to be held on February 27, and the counting of votes is to be held on March 2. With the Union Minister's request, it is yet to be known whether the government will announce a holiday for private colleges and schools on the polling day.

