La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

Madrid, May 1 (IANS) The 33rd round of La Liga matches kicks off on Tuesday night, with an intense end to the season as Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna and Real Madrid prepare for Saturday's final in Sevilla.

Osasuna travels to face league leader FC Barcelona, and coach Jagoba Arrasate is unlikely to risk key players like Ante Budimir or Chimy Avila, who are expected to start next weekend. This could be good news for Barcelona as they aim to move closer to securing the title.

Barcelona holds an 11-point lead over Real Madrid and is nearly at full strength, with only Sergi Roberto sidelined due to injury, a Xinhua report said.

Ousmane Dembele continues his gradual return to fitness, and Camp Nou fans will hope to catch another glimpse of 15-year-old Lamile Yamal, who recently became the club's youngest debutant in their win over Betis.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti plans to rotate his starting lineup for their match against Real Sociedad, but he knows this approach carries a risk against the team currently in fourth place.

Real Sociedad enjoys a five-point cushion over Villarreal in fifth, and securing three points against Real Madrid would bolster their chances of playing in next season's Champions League, following their victory over Osasuna last Friday.

The fixture calendar favors San Sebastian's side, presenting them with matches against two preoccupied rivals, so it wouldn't be surprising if they snatch another three points from Real Madrid.

Tuesday's third game features a crucial relegation battle as Almeria, two points above the bottom three, faces last-place Elche.

Almeria must win after their weekend defeat in Madrid, but even though Elche seems destined for relegation with just 16 points (which could be confirmed if they lose), their recent 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano demonstrates that this match might not be the straightforward win Almeria hopes for.

