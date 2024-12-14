La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not in favour of making changes ahead of Rayo trip

Madrid (Spain), Dec 14 (IANS) Real Madrid have the chance to go to the top of La Liga all be it for just 24 hours when they make the short trip to play Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's side plays after a morale-boosting win away to Italian side, Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night, which eased fears that may not make the knockout phase in that competition.

The win came at a price, however, with Kylian Mbappe suffering a hamstring injury, that will stop him from travelling to the Vallecas Stadium and make him a doubt for the Intercontinental Cup final that Madrid plays in Qatar on December 18.

Mbappe joins left-back Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga on the injury list.

Alaba and Camavinga are back in training, with Ancelotti saying in his pre-game press conference that the French international could return on Saturday.

With the Intercontinental Cup on the horizon, Ancelotti will also have to decide whether to rest Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has been vital to Madrid with six goals in his last seven matches, but he has also shown signs of fatigue, such as in last weekend's 3-0 win in Girona.

"He is a very important figure, as well as quality, he gives a lot of commitment to the team and that is something that the players value in a leader - the commitment he has," commented Ancelotti, who added that Mbappe would travel to the Intercontinental Cup in case he recovers in time.

Vinicius Jr forced his recovery from a hamstring to play in Italy on Tuesday and Ancelotti also has to decide whether to risk another player, who is vital for the cause, with Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler both offering reliable alternatives, although the coach didn't seem to be in favour of making changes.

"I can rotate the team if I have players, but with a squad of 14 or 15, it's complicated, we have some very young players and it's not always positive to put them in the team," said Ancelotti.

