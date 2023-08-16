L-G approves proposal for creation of 37 additional posts in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday approved the proposal for creation of 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The proposal for creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7760, which comprised 5848 complaints that included Execution Application and 1912 Appeals and Revision Petitions.

This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the L-G has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year.

On more than one occasions, he has flagged the lack of adequate mechanisms and provisions for redressal of grievances of the common resident of the City and has insisted that sufficient provisions be made for them, vide different fora provided by law.

L-G had on different occasions, come down heavily on the AAP Government for not constituting bodies meant for transparency and grievance redressal in relation to the public distribution system under the NFS Act, 2013.

L-G paved the way for creation of one post of Deputy Registrar, three Section Officer, Assistant Section Officer, six Senior Assistant, twelve Junior Assistant, 03 PS, one Steno and five MTS.

The sanctioned strength of members at present is of five which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single member bench.

The Finance Department had concurred to the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created.

It is to be noted that Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 1997 delegated powers to Delhi Government for creation of posts on both plan as well as non-plan side under Group – A, B,C and D.

Therefore, all categories of permanent, temporary or supernumerary posts in any office in the Department of GNCTD can now be created with the concurrence of the Finance Department and approval of the L-G.

