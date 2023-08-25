K'taka Public Enterprises Minister didn't hold single meeting in 100 days, alleges AAP

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) The Karnataka Unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused Public Enterprises Minister Sharanbasappa Darshanapura of not holding a single public meeting despite the Congress government completing 100 days in power in the state.

Stating that he is neither available to the public nor to the entrepreneurs, AAP State vice-president Mohan Dasari questioned "Have (Congress government) kept him in the cabinet only for namesake?

Despite the previous government abolishing the Public Enterprises portfolio, the appointment of Minister Darsanapura to that portfolio raises doubts, he said while addressing the reporters.

He further said that the board installed on the door of minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur's official room in the Vidhana Soudha is confusing.

Darshanapur has been appointed as the Minister of Public Enterprises in the details of portfolio allocation submitted to the Governor during the allocation of portfolios of the State Government Ministers.

Did the chief secretary to the government mislead the governor by hiding the fact that the previous government had cancelled the public enterprises portfolio itself? he wondered.

Meanwhile, Minister Sharan Basappa Darshanapur has clarified on his Twitter account that he has merged the Public Enterprises ministry with the Finance portfolio, so he did not call any meeting of officials related to this.

This means that the Public Enterprise ministry belongs to the Chief Minister who holds the Finance portfolio as well. There is confusion among the public about this matter, is the ministry of public enterprises in the government? Or canceled? Or merged with finance department? It is confusing, he maintained.

The confusion regarding the appointment of Darshanpur as Minister of Public Enterprises should be resolved immediately, he urged.

